Left Menu

Tesla in Turmoil: European Sales Plunge Amid Musk's Controversies

Tesla's sales in Europe face a sharp decline amid increased competition from Chinese EV makers and controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk's political stance. Despite attempts to boost sales through financial incentives, the push from traditional and Chinese automakers threatens Tesla's market position. The brand struggles with reputational damage, affecting consumer interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:21 IST
Tesla in Turmoil: European Sales Plunge Amid Musk's Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla's sales have seen a significant drop across Europe, with Sweden experiencing an 81% decrease, marking the lowest levels in over two years. This downturn is attributed to European consumers increasingly opting for Chinese electric vehicles alongside protests against CEO Elon Musk's political views.

In concrete figures, the first-quarter sales of all fully-electric cars in Europe rose by 28%, yet Tesla's sales slumped by 37.2%. Data from Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, and France paint a dire picture, with sales dropping by staggering percentages in these regions, further fuelling skepticism about the success of Tesla's revamped Model Y launch.

Under fierce scrutiny from investors and consumers, Tesla is striving to reclaim its foothold by offering car loan discounts and additional incentives in countries like Norway and Germany. However, the brand's eroded technological lead contrasts starkly with traditional rivals and the entrance of more economical Chinese EVs, challenging its dominance in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025