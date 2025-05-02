Tesla in Turmoil: European Sales Plunge Amid Musk's Controversies
Tesla's sales in Europe face a sharp decline amid increased competition from Chinese EV makers and controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk's political stance. Despite attempts to boost sales through financial incentives, the push from traditional and Chinese automakers threatens Tesla's market position. The brand struggles with reputational damage, affecting consumer interest.
Tesla's sales have seen a significant drop across Europe, with Sweden experiencing an 81% decrease, marking the lowest levels in over two years. This downturn is attributed to European consumers increasingly opting for Chinese electric vehicles alongside protests against CEO Elon Musk's political views.
In concrete figures, the first-quarter sales of all fully-electric cars in Europe rose by 28%, yet Tesla's sales slumped by 37.2%. Data from Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, and France paint a dire picture, with sales dropping by staggering percentages in these regions, further fuelling skepticism about the success of Tesla's revamped Model Y launch.
Under fierce scrutiny from investors and consumers, Tesla is striving to reclaim its foothold by offering car loan discounts and additional incentives in countries like Norway and Germany. However, the brand's eroded technological lead contrasts starkly with traditional rivals and the entrance of more economical Chinese EVs, challenging its dominance in the market.
