Dr. Ouma Oluga Leads Drive for Reforms, Innovation, and Accountability in Health Sector

In a powerful and forward-looking strategy meeting with the Directorate of Policy, Digital Health, and Innovations, Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, reinforced the Ministry of Health’s unwavering commitment to implementing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) that delivers real benefits to Kenyans. The meeting served as a call to action for the Ministry’s leadership and staff, with Dr. Oluga emphasizing both structural reforms and the values underpinning Kenya’s national health agenda.

Rebuilding Public Trust Through Action

Dr. Oluga began by addressing a key concern: public trust. “Restoring trust in our health system is not optional—it’s essential,” he declared. “Our work must restore order to the health sector, promote the health of our people, reduce the burden of disease, and lower mortality rates.”

This assertion highlights the Ministry’s focus on regaining the public’s confidence through efficient and transparent delivery of health services. According to Dr. Oluga, achieving seamless and impactful UHC implementation will be instrumental in reshaping the public’s perception and satisfaction with government health services.

A Culture of Collaboration and Accountability

The Principal Secretary made a passionate appeal to all ministry personnel to foster a culture of collaboration. “Change requires a new way of doing things. Everyone must contribute and work together. Public trust depends on how we show up, how we deliver, and how we lead,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of clarity in the Ministry’s purpose and alignment with the overarching agenda of the Government of Kenya. Dr. Oluga reminded attendees that the work being done must have longevity and continuity beyond the individuals currently in service. “What you do must outlive you,” he stressed, underlining the institutional nature of the public health mandate.

Prioritization and Measurable Impact

A significant portion of Dr. Oluga’s address focused on the need to rethink the Ministry’s priorities and resource utilization. “Our challenge is not a lack of resources—it’s how we prioritize,” he explained. “We must focus on what works and scale it.”

This appeal came with a directive to concentrate efforts on actions with measurable impact. By focusing on proven interventions and data-driven decisions, the Ministry can ensure that its programs yield real, positive outcomes for the population.

Innovation as a Driving Force

Innovation featured heavily in Dr. Oluga’s address. He highlighted the necessity of applying both technological and strategic innovations to the use of existing resources, as well as to the mobilization of new ones.

“Let’s be strategic,” he said. “We must align our efforts with the government’s health agenda to stay focused on what the country expects us to achieve.” Digital transformation, including e-health solutions and better data systems, was hinted at as an area ripe for innovation to improve service delivery and transparency.

Discipline, Leadership, and Institutional Stability

Dr. Oluga also used the platform to speak candidly about leadership values and internal discipline. Reaffirming his open-door policy, he said that true institutional stability comes from discipline, rule adherence, and ethical commitment. “Apply yourself fully to the task at hand. Discipline, commitment, and clarity of purpose are key,” he urged.

He stressed that impactful leadership comes not from grand gestures, but from consistent, values-driven effort. “Real transformation isn’t always about complex solutions. Sometimes, it’s the simple things we do consistently that create the greatest impact.”

Vision for a Transformed Health Sector

Dr. Oluga’s strategic address painted a picture of a transformed health sector—one that is efficient, trusted, and capable of delivering high-quality services across the country. He made it clear that UHC is not just a political promise, but a practical, achievable goal that requires dedication from every level of the Ministry.

Calling for unity, resilience, and a shared sense of mission, he concluded, “This is our collective journey. The legacy we create in the health sector must be one of courage, discipline, and hope.”

The meeting sets the stage for a reinvigorated push toward UHC, framed by a leadership vision that values people, results, and long-term sustainability.