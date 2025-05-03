Uttar Pradesh Battles Malnutrition with Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana

In a determined push against malnutrition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana. The initiative aims to provide nutritious meals to vulnerable families across the state.

Adityanath, during a meeting with the Department of Child Development and Nutrition, underscored the urgency of implementing a strategic framework to tackle the malnutrition issue. The program will particularly benefit children aged 3 to 6 years at Anganwadi centers with nutritious morning meals.

The scheme will also enhance the Take Home Ration program, currently operational in 43 districts, by expanding its reach to all 75 districts. Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized the inclusion of local foods like amla, millets, and jaggery to enhance nutritional variety. Transparency and quality control in the production and distribution processes have been prioritized to ensure effective implementation.

