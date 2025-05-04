Left Menu

Unraveling Gender Inequities in Global Health: Men Less Likely to Seek Care

A new study highlights that men are more prone to illnesses like hypertension, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS than women, yet they are less likely to seek treatment. Societal norms influence these disparities, emphasizing the need for gender-sensitive health strategies. The research underscores differences in healthcare engagement between genders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study reveals a startling disparity in global health: men tend to suffer more from hypertension, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS compared to women, but are less inclined to seek medical care. The findings underline the influence of masculine norms and financial accessibility on men's healthcare behaviors.

Published in PLOS Medicine, the research draws attention to gender disparities across health pathways, from risk exposure to treatment. Notably, men are more prone to smoking, while women face higher obesity rates and unsafe sexual practices, highlighting the need for a gender justice approach in health systems to bridge these gaps.

The study, covering 200 nations, indicates varied care for hypertension among genders and significant differences in diabetes and HIV treatments. It calls for strategic initiatives encouraging men to engage more readily with preventive and healthcare services, with sex-disaggregated data playing a vital role in achieving health equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

