Unraveling Gender Inequities in Global Health: Men Less Likely to Seek Care

A recent study reveals a startling disparity in global health: men tend to suffer more from hypertension, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS compared to women, but are less inclined to seek medical care. The findings underline the influence of masculine norms and financial accessibility on men's healthcare behaviors.

Published in PLOS Medicine, the research draws attention to gender disparities across health pathways, from risk exposure to treatment. Notably, men are more prone to smoking, while women face higher obesity rates and unsafe sexual practices, highlighting the need for a gender justice approach in health systems to bridge these gaps.

The study, covering 200 nations, indicates varied care for hypertension among genders and significant differences in diabetes and HIV treatments. It calls for strategic initiatives encouraging men to engage more readily with preventive and healthcare services, with sex-disaggregated data playing a vital role in achieving health equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)