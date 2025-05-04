Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand: Hospital Corridor Collapse Claims Lives

The collapse of a hospital corridor in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district has claimed three lives, with 15 people initially trapped. Rescue operations were conducted, and a committee has been formed to investigate. Compensation for victims' families has been announced, with probes ordered by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll climbed to three after a corridor collapse at a state-run hospital in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, officials reported on Sunday. The tragic incident left two others injured and fighting for survival as they received treatment.

According to Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari, a total of 15 individuals were trapped when part of the corridor in the second-floor medicine department of MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur's Sakchi area gave way at around 4 pm Saturday. Swift response from rescue teams ensured the injured received urgent medical aid.

An investigative committee is tasked with delivering findings within 48 hours, following orders from Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Health Minister Ansari, who have committed to ensuring justice. Compensation for victims' families has been arranged as the community seeks accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

