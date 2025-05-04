Left Menu

National Ayush Mission Conclave: Strengthening Integrative Healthcare at Nisarg Gram

Over 100 delegates attended the National Ayush Mission Conclave 2025 at Kaivalyadhama, Lonavala, followed by a visit to the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Nisarg Gram, Pune. The visit aimed to enhance understanding of integrative healthcare. Delegates explored naturopathy practices and facilities dedicated to wellness and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:51 IST
National Ayush Mission Conclave: Strengthening Integrative Healthcare at Nisarg Gram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following the National Ayush Mission Conclave 2025 at Kaivalyadhama, Lonavala, more than 100 delegates embarked on an institutional visit to Nisarg Gram in Pune. Led by Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, the delegation included senior officials and representatives from various government bodies and institutions.

Hosted by the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), the visit aimed at deepening the delegates' understanding of integrative healthcare. A key highlight was a presentation by Professor K Satya Lakshmi on the institute's pioneering work in education, clinical services, and research in naturopathy. The event featured demonstrations by students and interns showcasing traditional wellness practices like Yoga.

The comprehensive tour of the 25-acre campus encompassed visits to the hospital block and Gandhi Memorial Hall, concluding with a meal reflecting naturopathy's dietary principles. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rs 213.55-crore facility reinforces the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to advancing integrative healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025