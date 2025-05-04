National Ayush Mission Conclave: Strengthening Integrative Healthcare at Nisarg Gram

Following the National Ayush Mission Conclave 2025 at Kaivalyadhama, Lonavala, more than 100 delegates embarked on an institutional visit to Nisarg Gram in Pune. Led by Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, the delegation included senior officials and representatives from various government bodies and institutions.

Hosted by the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), the visit aimed at deepening the delegates' understanding of integrative healthcare. A key highlight was a presentation by Professor K Satya Lakshmi on the institute's pioneering work in education, clinical services, and research in naturopathy. The event featured demonstrations by students and interns showcasing traditional wellness practices like Yoga.

The comprehensive tour of the 25-acre campus encompassed visits to the hospital block and Gandhi Memorial Hall, concluding with a meal reflecting naturopathy's dietary principles. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rs 213.55-crore facility reinforces the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to advancing integrative healthcare.

