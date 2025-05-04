National Ayush Mission Conclave: Strengthening Integrative Healthcare at Nisarg Gram
Over 100 delegates attended the National Ayush Mission Conclave 2025 at Kaivalyadhama, Lonavala, followed by a visit to the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Nisarg Gram, Pune. The visit aimed to enhance understanding of integrative healthcare. Delegates explored naturopathy practices and facilities dedicated to wellness and education.
- Country:
- India
Following the National Ayush Mission Conclave 2025 at Kaivalyadhama, Lonavala, more than 100 delegates embarked on an institutional visit to Nisarg Gram in Pune. Led by Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, the delegation included senior officials and representatives from various government bodies and institutions.
Hosted by the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), the visit aimed at deepening the delegates' understanding of integrative healthcare. A key highlight was a presentation by Professor K Satya Lakshmi on the institute's pioneering work in education, clinical services, and research in naturopathy. The event featured demonstrations by students and interns showcasing traditional wellness practices like Yoga.
The comprehensive tour of the 25-acre campus encompassed visits to the hospital block and Gandhi Memorial Hall, concluding with a meal reflecting naturopathy's dietary principles. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rs 213.55-crore facility reinforces the Ministry of Ayush's commitment to advancing integrative healthcare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Wellness Blueprint: From Medicine Cabinet to Milestone Achievements
GlobalSpa Awards 2025: A Celebration of Wellness Excellence
Jijau Foundation's Health Camp: Prioritizing Police Wellness in Thane
Suraksha Diagnostics Expands Reach with Fetomat Wellness Acquisition
The Revolutionary Health Vision of Dr. Deepika Krishna: Transforming India’s Wellness Landscape