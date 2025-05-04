Tragic End: Aspiring NEET Student's Untimely Demise
A 20-year-old NEET aspirant, Aniket Ankush Kangude, allegedly committed suicide in Bodhe Nagar, Beed district, ahead of the national medical entrance exam. The farmer's son, stressed by previous exam performance, had been preparing rigorously to improve his score. No suicide note was discovered at the scene.
A young student's life was tragically cut short as Aniket Ankush Kangude, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant, allegedly took his own life just days before the examination.
Kangude, a resident of Rui Dhanora in Beed district, had been living in a rented room in Bodhe Nagar area, preparing for the crucial medical entrance test.
Having enrolled in private coaching, he was reportedly under immense stress after failing to secure a satisfactory score in last year's attempt. Authorities revealed that no suicide note was found, prompting an ongoing investigation.
