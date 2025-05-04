Tragic End: Aspiring NEET Student's Untimely Demise

A young student's life was tragically cut short as Aniket Ankush Kangude, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant, allegedly took his own life just days before the examination.

Kangude, a resident of Rui Dhanora in Beed district, had been living in a rented room in Bodhe Nagar area, preparing for the crucial medical entrance test.

Having enrolled in private coaching, he was reportedly under immense stress after failing to secure a satisfactory score in last year's attempt. Authorities revealed that no suicide note was found, prompting an ongoing investigation.

