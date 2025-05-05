From Popemobile to Lifeline: A New Chapter in Gaza Healthcare

In a transformative move, a popemobile once used by Pope Francis during his 2014 visit to the Holy Land is now being repurposed into a mobile health clinic for children in the Gaza Strip. The vehicle is being equipped with diagnostic tools and emergency medical equipment to aid young patients in the embattled region.

This initiative, supported by Caritas Jerusalem, was set in motion by Pope Francis, who passed away last month. Before his death, he entrusted this humanitarian mission to address the dire state of Gaza's health services, which have been severely impacted by recent conflicts.

The mobile clinic will target communities with limited access to healthcare, delivering vaccines, rapid infection tests, and essential medical care. "It's more than just a vehicle; it signifies a global message of hope and solidarity with Gaza's children," stated Peter Brune of Caritas Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)