Tragedy Strikes Again: Rabies Claims Young Life Despite Vaccination

A seven-year-old girl from Kollam district, Kerala, passed away due to rabies despite receiving timely vaccinations. The girl, named Niya, was bitten by a stray dog. Her family had followed all precautionary measures, highlighting heartbreaking challenges in addressing stray dog threats and rabies prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that underscores the challenges in tackling rabies, a seven-year-old girl from Kunnicode, Kollam district, succumbed to the virus despite timely vaccinations. Niya had been on ventilator support for days at Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital before her tragic demise early Monday.

The heart-wrenching event follows another recent case of a young girl from Malappuram who died of rabies despite receiving vaccinations. Niya's distraught mother urged that no other child should endure such suffering, shedding light on growing concerns over stray dog threats in local communities.

Health officials have reiterated the quality protocol of vaccines administered in Kerala, yet admit the complexity of ensuring vaccine efficacy if a dog bite occurs directly on a vein. The community mourns a preventable loss, calling for better measures to manage public health threats posed by stray animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

