Senior Citizen Support: BJP's Jan Seva Camps and Ayushman Schemes Lead the Way
BJP leaders have launched Jan Seva Camps in various constituencies to help senior citizens access benefits under government health schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana. These initiatives emphasize reducing procedural delays and ensuring welfare for those aged 70 and above.
- Country:
- India
BJP leaders initiated Jan Seva Camps across different constituencies on Monday, aiming to assist senior citizens aged 70 and above. The camps focus on streamlining access to crucial government health schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana.
On a social media post, Verma expressed delight at witnessing senior citizens benefit from these schemes, while urging wider awareness to ensure no eligible individual is left behind. The initiative reflects the BJP's dedication to senior citizen welfare and the elimination of bureaucratic hurdles.
Emphasizing this commitment, MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia highlighted that the camp addresses procedural delays, enabling easier access to healthcare benefits for elders. Another BJP MLA, Arvinder Singh Lovely, accentuated the resolution to serve and uphold the dignity of the elderly. The Delhi government launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana on April 28, marking a milestone by registering over 30,000 citizens for cashless treatment across 100 hospitals in the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah's Frustration Mounts Amid Delhi Flight Diversion
Gujarat Titans Soar to IPL 2025 Summit with Commanding Win Over Delhi Capitals
Flight Diversions and Delays: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Delhi Airport Operations
Delhi's Transparency Drive: Over 1,000 GPS-Tracked Water Tankers Launched
Delhi's Crime Surge: A Tale of Two Tactics