Shingles Vaccine: A New Guardian Against Cardiovascular Diseases

A breakthrough study has highlighted the potential cardiovascular benefits of the shingles vaccine, revealing a 23% reduction in the likelihood of events such as strokes or heart failures in vaccinated individuals.

Conducted in South Korea, the research involved over 1.2 million residents aged 50 and above, analyzing the relationship between shingles vaccinations and cardiovascular health. Published in the European Heart Journal, it suggests the vaccine offers protective effects lasting up to eight years, particularly among men and those under 60.

Previous research, including a study in the journal Nature, also indicates the shingles vaccine may reduce the risk of dementia, with marked benefits observed in women. With shingles linked to cardiovascular diseases due to blood vessel damage and clot formation, these findings could influence vaccination strategies moving forward.

