Shingles Vaccine: A New Guardian Against Cardiovascular Diseases
A recent study reveals that receiving the shingles vaccine can decrease the chance of cardiovascular events by 23%. The vaccine's protective benefits, lasting up to eight years, appear stronger in men and individuals below 60. Research from South Korea highlights an association with healthier cardiovascular outcomes.
- Country:
- India
A breakthrough study has highlighted the potential cardiovascular benefits of the shingles vaccine, revealing a 23% reduction in the likelihood of events such as strokes or heart failures in vaccinated individuals.
Conducted in South Korea, the research involved over 1.2 million residents aged 50 and above, analyzing the relationship between shingles vaccinations and cardiovascular health. Published in the European Heart Journal, it suggests the vaccine offers protective effects lasting up to eight years, particularly among men and those under 60.
Previous research, including a study in the journal Nature, also indicates the shingles vaccine may reduce the risk of dementia, with marked benefits observed in women. With shingles linked to cardiovascular diseases due to blood vessel damage and clot formation, these findings could influence vaccination strategies moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- shingles
- vaccine
- cardiovascular
- health
- study
- research
- South Korea
- heart disease
- stroke
- protection
ALSO READ
Mangi Lal Jat: Pioneering a New Era in Agricultural Research
South Korea and U.S. Begin Trade Talks Amid Political Uncertainty
South Korea Prepares for Crucial Trade Talks with U.S.
Lyrics as Emotional Lifelines: New Study Reveals Therapeutic Potential
South Korea and US Trade Talks: Paving the Path to Prosperity