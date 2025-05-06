Delhi's Dengue Battle: Action Plan 2025 Revealed

The draft Dengue Action Plan 2025 for Delhi has unveiled a series of measures aimed at tackling the mosquito menace. Prominent among these is the proposal to increase penalties under the amended Section 428 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, targeting premises that foster mosquito breeding.

Key beneficiaries of this plan include the Education Department, tasked with embedding awareness programs in school curriculums, and the Public Health Department, which will intensify surveillance. Notably, the Delhi Jal Board has been directed to optimize water supply systems to prevent unsafe storage and stagnation.

The civic body, in coordination with agencies like the Public Works Department and the Delhi Police, is working diligently to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, ensuring both public and institutional spaces remain mosquito-free as the monsoon season approaches. This action is in response to the grim statistics of dengue-related deaths in recent years.

