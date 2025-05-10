Kennedy's Autism Database Proposal: Bold or Misguided?

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under scrutiny for his ambitious plan to uncover the causes of autism within months, a move many experts deem unrealistic and dismissive of existing scientific research.

Autism's complexity, largely linked to genetic factors, involves a range of symptoms rather than a singular cause, contrary to Kennedy's implication. Genetic research has long established that autism, now more visible due to evolving diagnostic standards, often stems from genetic differences present at birth.

Kennedy's database aims to consolidate insurance and medical records to pinpoint autism triggers. Experts argue its effectiveness is limited by a lack of genetic data, a crucial element in understanding autism's multifaceted nature. Nonetheless, the database could advance studies on treatment access and efficacy.

