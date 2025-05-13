Trump Targets High Cost of Weight-Loss Drugs: A Prescription for Change

The Trump administration announced a new initiative to tackle the high prices of weight-loss drugs, particularly focusing on Wegovy and Zepbound. In an executive order, President Donald Trump demanded drugmakers reduce their product prices in the U.S. or encounter potential regulations and penalties.

During a signing ceremony, Trump shared a conversation with a businessman friend highlighting the pricing disparities for these treatments between the U.S. and London. The businessman reportedly spent $88 for a drug in London, which costs $1,300 in the U.S., illustrating the need for action.

The White House focuses on GLP-1 class drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound, stressing the necessity of price reductions in the face of high U.S. obesity rates. Both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly support more equitably shared drug costs but call for system-wide reform, including lessened profit cuts by intermediaries.

