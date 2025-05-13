Trump Targets High Cost of Weight-Loss Drugs: A Prescription for Change
The Trump administration is pushing for reduced prices on weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, citing stark pricing discrepancies between the United States and other developed countries. Trump's executive order pressures drugmakers to align prices or face new regulations, in an effort to make treatments more accessible to Americans.
The Trump administration announced a new initiative to tackle the high prices of weight-loss drugs, particularly focusing on Wegovy and Zepbound. In an executive order, President Donald Trump demanded drugmakers reduce their product prices in the U.S. or encounter potential regulations and penalties.
During a signing ceremony, Trump shared a conversation with a businessman friend highlighting the pricing disparities for these treatments between the U.S. and London. The businessman reportedly spent $88 for a drug in London, which costs $1,300 in the U.S., illustrating the need for action.
The White House focuses on GLP-1 class drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound, stressing the necessity of price reductions in the face of high U.S. obesity rates. Both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly support more equitably shared drug costs but call for system-wide reform, including lessened profit cuts by intermediaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- weight-loss
- drugs
- Wegovy
- Zepbound
- prices
- executive order
- GLP-1
- pharmaceuticals
- healthcare
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order Targets Sanctuary Cities Amid Legal Setbacks
Trump's Executive Order Targets Sanctuary Jurisdictions
Trump's Sanctuary Showdown: Executive Order Intensifies Immigration Crackdown
Judicial Battle: Jenner & Block Challenges Trump's Executive Order
Battle in the Courtroom: Law Firm Faces Trump's Executive Order Challenge