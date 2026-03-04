Left Menu

Turbulent Waters: Gas Prices Waver Amid Middle East Tensions

Gas prices in Europe saw slight decreases following a surge linked to Middle Eastern tensions that disrupted Qatari LNG supply. While Dutch and British contracts fell, the market remains volatile. Uncertainty looms as geopolitical conflicts threaten energy transit through crucial routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:08 IST
Turbulent Waters: Gas Prices Waver Amid Middle East Tensions
  • Country:
  • Norway

European gas prices saw a dip on Wednesday morning, echoing a volatile week marked by Middle Eastern conflict impacting Qatari LNG supplies. Dutch and British contracts slightly lowered, yet market sentiments remain uncertain due to geopolitical threats in vital regions like the Strait of Hormuz.

Recent escalations involving U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran have severely disrupted LNG production and transport, with the U.S. considering naval escorts for tankers. However, experts express skepticism over improved security in light of Iran's missile capabilities, casting doubt on immediate respite for energy flows.

The situation's complexity deepens when considering the projected 17% global supply reliance on Strait of Hormuz routes by 2026. Despite EU assurances of secure gas supplies, market stakeholders remain cautious amidst ongoing conflicts affecting tanker pathways and potential long-term contract adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Man Survives Abu Dhabi Attack Amid Gulf Tensions

Telangana Man Survives Abu Dhabi Attack Amid Gulf Tensions

 India
2
Escalation in the Middle East: US-Israeli Strikes Devastate Iran

Escalation in the Middle East: US-Israeli Strikes Devastate Iran

 United Arab Emirates
3
Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia's Budget Deficit

Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia...

 Global
4
Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026