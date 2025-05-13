Lupin's Generic Tolvaptan Launch: A New Hope for Kidney Patients in the US

Lupin Ltd, a significant player in the pharmaceutical industry, announced the release of its generic Tolvaptan tablets in the United States on Tuesday. This follows the US Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) approval, marking a vital step in offering new treatment options for patients with kidney issues.

According to the company's statement, the newly launched Tolvaptan tablets come in various strengths of 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg. Lupin has been granted exclusive first-to-file status for this product, providing a 180-day window of generic drug exclusivity that enhances its market potential.

The tablets are bioequivalent to Jynarque Tablets by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company and are intended to slow kidney function decline in adults susceptible to autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Lupin's CEO, Vinita Gupta, emphasized that this launch aims to increase access to high-quality treatment for ADPKD patients in the US.

