Left Menu

Indian Generics Unfazed by US Drug Price Reduction Order

Cipla's CEO Umang Vohra asserts that the US mandate for lowering prescription drug costs will not affect Indian generic manufacturers, highlighting its focus on branded drugs. He anticipates no immediate impact from potential US tariffs on pharmaceuticals, given current trade dynamics and the existing affordability of generics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:19 IST
Indian Generics Unfazed by US Drug Price Reduction Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent directive by the US government to reduce prescription drug prices within 30 days is unlikely to affect Indian generic drug manufacturers, according to Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra. He clarified that the Executive Order signed by US President Donald Trump targets branded drugs primarily.

Vohra mentioned uncertainty around the implementation details of the order but emphasized that the generic drug prices in the US are already low compared to global standards. Consequently, the mandate seems more applicable to the branded drug sector rather than affecting generics.

The CEO also addressed potential tariffs, stating there has been no disruption to their business in the US due to tariff-related issues. He emphasized Cipla's mission to offer affordable medication and noted that any forthcoming tariffs are likely to be minimal compared to those on other goods. Meanwhile, India's pharma sector remains exempt from US tariffs, underscoring its importance in delivering cost-effective medicines globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025