U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Plummet to Lowest Since 2019, Experts Caution Over Funding Cuts

Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. fell by nearly 27% in 2024 to the lowest level since 2019. Despite this decline, experts warn that funding cuts could reverse progress. Opioid-related deaths saw a significant drop, but recent funding cuts threaten continued success in combating synthetic opioids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:24 IST
Drug overdose deaths in the United States saw a historic decrease of nearly 27% in 2024, reaching their lowest levels since 2019, according to federal estimates released on Wednesday.

In total, around 80,391 individuals lost their lives due to drug overdoses in 2024, a major decline from 110,037 reported the previous year. The reduction is attributed largely to increased access to naloxone, an effective overdose reversal medication.

However, experts caution that this progress is at risk due to recent funding cuts by the White House, which could hamper efforts against synthetic opioids. The loss of funding threatens local outreach programs essential for preventing new surges in overdose deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

