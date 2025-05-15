Left Menu

Governor C V Ananda Bose Discharged After Successful Hospital Treatment

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was discharged from a Kolkata private hospital following treatment for mild coronary artery disease, discovered after admission due to shoulder pain. He was advised to reduce work pace until reassessment. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee monitored his condition closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 09:28 IST
Governor C V Ananda Bose Discharged After Successful Hospital Treatment
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose has been released from a Kolkata hospital on Thursday morning after undergoing an intervention procedure for a mild coronary artery disease. Hospital officials confirmed he was discharged in excellent health.

Bose was initially admitted nearly three weeks ago with shoulder pain, a complaint that surfaced following his demanding field visits. His condition was later identified as mild coronary artery disease through detailed examination.

Upon recovery, with oxygen saturation at 100 percent and stable vital signs, medical professionals advised him to decelerate his workload. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited him during his stay, ensuring close monitoring of his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

