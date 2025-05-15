Governor C V Ananda Bose Discharged After Successful Hospital Treatment

West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose has been released from a Kolkata hospital on Thursday morning after undergoing an intervention procedure for a mild coronary artery disease. Hospital officials confirmed he was discharged in excellent health.

Bose was initially admitted nearly three weeks ago with shoulder pain, a complaint that surfaced following his demanding field visits. His condition was later identified as mild coronary artery disease through detailed examination.

Upon recovery, with oxygen saturation at 100 percent and stable vital signs, medical professionals advised him to decelerate his workload. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited him during his stay, ensuring close monitoring of his health.

