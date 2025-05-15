Global Health Headlines: Impactful Investments and Policy Shifts
Sanofi expands its U.S. manufacturing with a $20 billion investment. The FDA approves Merck's cancer drug for rare adrenal tumors. European Court challenges transparency in EU's COVID vaccine negotiations. U.S. aid cuts impact HIV testing in South Africa. DOJ investigates UnitedHealth for possible Medicare fraud.
Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical giant, announces a substantial $20 billion investment in the United States to enhance manufacturing and research. This move aligns with a growing trend among drugmakers amplifying their U.S. presence in reaction to evolving trade policies under former President Donald Trump.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has broadened Merck's cancer drug's application to include treatment for two rare adrenal gland tumors. Known as Welireg, this medication becomes the first FDA-sanctioned oral solution for pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, offering new hope to patients.
The EU General Court annulled the European Commission's decision to withhold COVID-19 vaccine negotiation texts exchanged between Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer's CEO. This ruling highlights ongoing concerns about transparency within the EU's executive body.
