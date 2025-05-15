Left Menu

South Africa Faces HIV Funding Crisis Amid US Aid Cuts

South Africa's HIV program faces challenges after the U.S. slashed funding, which supported 17% of its budget, impacting viral load testing and health worker employment. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi disputes claims of a crisis but acknowledges issues, as activists demand government action and more funding solutions.

Updated: 15-05-2025 20:10 IST
South Africa grapples with a crisis in its HIV program, exacerbated by recent cuts in U.S. aid that previously funded 17% of its budget. The reduced finances have led to a significant drop in HIV viral load testing across the nation, straining an already pressured health system.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has refuted suggestions that the program is collapsing but admitted to difficulties. He emphasized efforts to correct the situation without resorting to drastic measures, although many in the health sector remain unconvinced by the government's response.

Public outcry has intensified, with activists demanding a robust strategy to counter the funding shortfall. The loss of financial support also threatens thousands of health worker jobs, prompting calls for immediate governmental intervention to safeguard public health.

