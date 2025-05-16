Merck Foundation Amplifies Diabetes and Hypertension Awareness Across Africa

To mark World Hypertension Day 2025, the Merck Foundation is intensifying efforts to combat diabetes and hypertension across Africa. The foundation, in collaboration with African First Ladies and medical entities, is expanding its "Nationwide Diabetes & Hypertension Blue Points Program." This initiative aims to enhance cardiovascular and diabetes care on the continent.

Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej, emphasized their commitment to providing scholarships for young doctors. Over 860 scholarships have been awarded in specialties such as diabetes and preventative cardiovascular medicine. These efforts ensure healthcare access beyond capital cities, reaching wider communities.

In line with raising awareness, Merck Foundation has launched various programs and awards to promote a healthy lifestyle. This includes storybooks, animation films like "Mark's Pressure," and the pan-African TV program "Our Africa," all designed to educate and inspire communities about disease prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)