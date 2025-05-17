Rite Aid's Bankruptcy Sparks Major Pharmacy Asset Sale to CVS and Walgreens

In a significant move, bankrupt U.S. pharmacy chain Rite Aid has announced its decision to sell assets from over 1,000 store locations. The beneficiaries of this sale include major players such as CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger, and Giant Eagle, among others. This development was confirmed through a filing by Rite Aid.

CVS Pharmacy is set to acquire and operate numerous Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores located across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. These acquisitions signal significant shifts in the competitive pharmacy landscape, as leading brands consolidate their reach and presence across these regions.

This sale marks a crucial phase in Rite Aid's bankruptcy proceedings, as the chain divests itself of key pharmacy assets to streamline operations and focus on financial recovery. This transaction showcases the changing dynamics in the healthcare business sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)