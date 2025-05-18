Left Menu

Delhi's First Brain Health Clinic: A Step Towards Future-Ready Healthcare

Delhi launches its first brain health clinic, aiming for district-level access to neurological care within a year. Supported by NITI Aayog, the facility will offer screening, therapy, counseling, and tele-neurology services for various brain disorders to reduce the global neurological burden.

Updated: 18-05-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 00:40 IST
Delhi's Health Minister Pankaj Singh inaugurated the city's first dedicated brain health clinic at Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dwarka, pledging district-level neurological care access within a year. Supported by India's Brain Health Initiative, NITI Aayog, and IHBAS, the clinic will offer comprehensive screening and therapy for numerous brain disorders.

The facility promises a wide array of services including treatment for stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson's, dementia, migraines, alongside counseling and tele-neurology links for follow-up care. 'This is not just a facility; it is a mission,' Singh remarked, urging people to seek timely neurological interventions.

The initiative aims to replicate the Dwarka model across Delhi's 11 districts, integrating clinics with lifestyle counseling and caregiver support. The program dovetails with NITI Aayog's task force recommendations and reflects Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's vision for a 'future-ready' health system.

