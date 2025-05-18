Global Health Shifts: Bird Flu, Pharmacy Sales, and Vaccination Innovations

In a significant health update, Mexico has halted poultry imports from Brazil following the country's first bird flu outbreak on a poultry farm. Mexico's Agriculture Ministry emphasized the move as necessary to protect the national poultry industry.

In the retail pharmaceutical sector, Rite Aid, amid bankruptcy proceedings, has agreed to sell assets from over 1,000 stores to CVS, Walgreens, and others. This sale marks a significant shift in U.S. pharmacy ownership dynamics.

On the medical research front, early trials for a new HIV vaccine approach show potential, offering hope in the fight against AIDS. Concurrently, global hunger continues to escalate, exacerbated by conflicts and climate disruptions, affecting millions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)