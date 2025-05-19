France Secures Massive Investments at Choose France Summit
The annual 'Choose France' business summit is expected to attract a total of 37 billion euros in investments, as announced by Finance Minister Eric Lombard. The event targets international businesses, drawing 20 billion euros in new deals and 17 billion euros from pledged projects.
The 'Choose France' business summit is set to be a landmark event this year, poised to garner 37 billion euros in investments. Finance Minister Eric Lombard disclosed the figures, emphasizing the summit's significance in attracting international businesses to France.
The event is designed to lure major global corporations, promising 20 billion euros in new deals and another 17 billion euros from previously promised projects. Lombard shared these projections during an interview on RTL radio.
Current exchange rates put 1 dollar equal to 0.8948 euros, highlighting the substantial economic implications for the French marketplace.
