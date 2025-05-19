Left Menu

France Secures Massive Investments at Choose France Summit

The annual 'Choose France' business summit is expected to attract a total of 37 billion euros in investments, as announced by Finance Minister Eric Lombard. The event targets international businesses, drawing 20 billion euros in new deals and 17 billion euros from pledged projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:26 IST
France Secures Massive Investments at Choose France Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The 'Choose France' business summit is set to be a landmark event this year, poised to garner 37 billion euros in investments. Finance Minister Eric Lombard disclosed the figures, emphasizing the summit's significance in attracting international businesses to France.

The event is designed to lure major global corporations, promising 20 billion euros in new deals and another 17 billion euros from previously promised projects. Lombard shared these projections during an interview on RTL radio.

Current exchange rates put 1 dollar equal to 0.8948 euros, highlighting the substantial economic implications for the French marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025