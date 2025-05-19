Left Menu

Pound Surges Amid UK-EU Trade Reset

The British pound rose against the dollar following a significant trade and defense agreement between the UK and the EU, although it fell against the euro. The reset mitigates some post-Brexit trade barriers, with market focus remaining on U.S. economic developments despite an encouraging UK growth outlook.

Updated: 19-05-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:33 IST
In a notable development, the British pound strengthened against the dollar on Monday following a groundbreaking trade and defense agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Despite this, the pound slipped against the euro, reflecting mixed responses in the foreign exchange market.

The clout of this agreement lies in its ability to lessen some of the trade barriers that emerged post-Brexit while enhancing cooperation on defense, and even touching sensitive areas like fishing rights. However, investor attention remained largely steered by U.S. market dynamics, as the dollar faced pressures from recent economic shifts across the Atlantic.

Amid these fluctuations, U.S. 10-year treasury yields inched upward, indicating potential impacts on the sterling via the gilt market. Despite cheerful UK GDP data lifting spirits last week, traders now eagerly await upcoming CPI figures to better gauge the Bank of England's future monetary policy actions, with a rate cut looming.

