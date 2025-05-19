WHO's Budget Battle: Historic Treaty and Management Shake-Up Amid Funding Cuts

The World Health Organisation is navigating a precarious situation following the United States' withdrawal of funding, as it appeals to its member nations for a "modest" USD 2.1 billion annual budget. WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the disparity in global spending priorities, comparing the budget needs to military expenditures and tobacco advertising.

The health agency, for almost 80 years an emblem of global health initiatives, faces severe budget constraints, risking its ability to fulfill critical health mandates. Tedros, dealing with cuts not only from the US but also European nations shifting funds toward defense, stresses the organization's global mission.

In response, the WHO is negotiating to raise member dues by 20% and rallying for a pandemic treaty to assure equitable access to healthcare resources during future pandemics. Accompanied by leadership changes, these efforts signify WHO's fight to maintain its authority in global health governance amid evolving geopolitical tensions.

