Raising Awareness: Pediatric IBD on the Rise in India

PGIMER in Chandigarh organized a session to raise awareness about pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in India, highlighting rising incidence due to dietary and lifestyle changes. Emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and dispelling myths, experts underscore public healthcare's role in improving treatment and societal support for affected children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Chandigarh, the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) held an informative session focusing on the rising cases of pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in India. The event aimed to dispel myths, emphasize early diagnosis, and highlight the need for comprehensive management of this challenging condition.

Professor Sadhna Lal, a leading expert at PGIMER, expressed concern over the soaring prevalence of pediatric IBD due to dietary changes, urbanization, and overuse of antibiotics. Lal advocated for public healthcare's pivotal role in countering misinformation and ensuring timely treatment for children enduring the condition.

During the session, speakers elaborated on the differences between ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and monogenic IBD. They stressed the importance of fresh, unprocessed diets and societal support for affected children. Since the establishment of the IBD Clinic in 2018, PGIMER has witnessed a significant rise in diagnosed cases, indicative of both increased incidence and improved diagnostic capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

