Slovakia Challenges Global Pandemic Treaty Amid Sovereignty Concerns

Slovakia's Prime Minister is challenging a global treaty on pandemic preparedness at the World Health Assembly by calling for a vote. Despite broad support for the agreement, Slovakia opposes it on grounds of state sovereignty and human rights impacts. The treaty promotes equitable access to health resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slovakia is posing a significant challenge to a potentially groundbreaking global treaty on pandemic preparedness, as its Prime Minister has announced plans to demand a vote at the World Health Assembly. This treaty, agreed upon in principle by WHO member countries, aims to ensure equitable access to health resources during pandemics.

The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, argues that the treaty violates member states' sovereignty and interferes with human rights, calling for Slovakia to vote against it. The treaty's supporters view the move as a symbolic setback after lengthy negotiations aimed at fostering international cooperation in health responses.

The draft agreement prioritizes fair access to drugs, vaccines, and health tools, marking a significant shift towards equity in global health measures. Despite previous U.S. budget cuts affecting WHO, the treaty is seen by experts as a step toward strengthening international collaboration in pandemic responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

