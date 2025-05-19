Slovakia Challenges Global Pandemic Treaty Amid Sovereignty Concerns

Slovakia is posing a significant challenge to a potentially groundbreaking global treaty on pandemic preparedness, as its Prime Minister has announced plans to demand a vote at the World Health Assembly. This treaty, agreed upon in principle by WHO member countries, aims to ensure equitable access to health resources during pandemics.

The Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, argues that the treaty violates member states' sovereignty and interferes with human rights, calling for Slovakia to vote against it. The treaty's supporters view the move as a symbolic setback after lengthy negotiations aimed at fostering international cooperation in health responses.

The draft agreement prioritizes fair access to drugs, vaccines, and health tools, marking a significant shift towards equity in global health measures. Despite previous U.S. budget cuts affecting WHO, the treaty is seen by experts as a step toward strengthening international collaboration in pandemic responses.

