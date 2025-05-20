International Pressure Mounts on Israel Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict

On Monday, Britain, Canada, and France issued a stark warning to Israel, threatening sanctions if it does not cease its military operations in Gaza and permit the entry of humanitarian aid. This adds to the growing international pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The warning follows Israel's announcement of a new military operation and Netanyahu's controversial assertion of plans to take full control of Gaza. International experts have expressed fears of a potential famine due to the ongoing conflict.

The three Western nations emphasized their condemnation of any further settlement expansion in the West Bank, vowing potential targeted sanctions. Meanwhile, Israel's military campaign has led to severe devastation in Gaza, with significant casualties reported, raising profound humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)