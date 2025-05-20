Left Menu

Modi Advocates Global Health Collaboration at World Health Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's health reform strategies at the World Health Assembly, emphasizing inclusion, integrated vision, and collaboration. Citing Ayushman Bharat and digital initiatives, Modi advocated sharing India's replicable health models with the Global South and encouraged global participation in the upcoming International Day of Yoga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, underscoring the importance of inclusion and collaboration for the future of global health. Modi emphasized that India's health strategies offer scalable and sustainable solutions, particularly for challenges faced by the Global South.

Highlighting India's achievements, Modi pointed to Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health insurance scheme, and other digital health initiatives as models for addressing health issues worldwide. He noted the significant role of technology in improving health outcomes and the positive impact of these measures on reducing out-of-pocket health expenses.

The Prime Minister called for global participation in the upcoming International Day of Yoga, linked to global health themes, and praised the recent WHO treaty negotiations aimed at pandemic preparedness. Modi concluded his address with a hopeful vision of a healthy, inclusive world, invoking a Vedic prayer for worldwide well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

