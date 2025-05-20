Pandemic Preparedness Treaty: A Global Health Milestone Amidst Skepticism

The World Health Organization on Tuesday saw its member states adopt a significant pandemic preparedness agreement, aimed at enhancing global response measures after the fragmented handling of COVID-19. Despite its promise, skepticism lingered due to the notable absence of the U.S., raising concerns about the treaty's overall effectiveness.

After prolonged negotiations, the World Health Assembly in Geneva ratified the legally binding pact, seen as a pivotal moment for global health cooperation. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the agreement as a triumph for public health and multilateral action, emphasizing its role in safeguarding against future pandemic threats.

The accord mandates that manufacturers allocate 20% of vaccines, medicines, and tests to ensure access for poorer nations during pandemics. However, resistance from the U.S., which withdrew from talks, and skepticism over implementation frameworks have raised questions about the treaty's enforceability and potential impact on equitable healthcare distribution.

