Pandemic Preparedness Treaty: A Global Health Milestone Amidst Skepticism

The World Health Organization has adopted a pandemic preparedness agreement to improve global response measures after COVID-19. However, the absence of the U.S. and potential issues with implementation have cast doubts on its effectiveness. The treaty focuses on equitable access to health resources for future pandemics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday saw its member states adopt a significant pandemic preparedness agreement, aimed at enhancing global response measures after the fragmented handling of COVID-19. Despite its promise, skepticism lingered due to the notable absence of the U.S., raising concerns about the treaty's overall effectiveness.

After prolonged negotiations, the World Health Assembly in Geneva ratified the legally binding pact, seen as a pivotal moment for global health cooperation. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the agreement as a triumph for public health and multilateral action, emphasizing its role in safeguarding against future pandemic threats.

The accord mandates that manufacturers allocate 20% of vaccines, medicines, and tests to ensure access for poorer nations during pandemics. However, resistance from the U.S., which withdrew from talks, and skepticism over implementation frameworks have raised questions about the treaty's enforceability and potential impact on equitable healthcare distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

