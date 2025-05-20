Global Health News Roundup: Pandemic Preparations and WHO Funding Challenges

The World Health Organization's new pandemic preparedness treaty was passed in Geneva, but the absence of the United States from the accord casts doubts about its potential efficacy. This agreement aims to better prepare global responses to pandemics, following critiques over the handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, Brazil continues to grapple with the aftermath of an avian flu outbreak, leading to international trade restrictions on its poultry exports. The situation has significant repercussions, given Brazil's significant role as a global chicken exporter, affecting trade relations with countries like Japan and the EU.

U.S. domestic health programs also face challenges, as outlined by the World Health Organization, with funding cuts impacting the provision of medical care in 70 countries. Additionally, U.S. preschool programs are strained under the weight of recent budget adjustments and administrative hurdles, complicating efforts to serve the nation's low-income families effectively.

