Neuberg Diagnostics and Star Imaging Transform Healthcare in Maharashtra

Neuberg Diagnostics and Star Imaging have partnered to establish integrated diagnostic centers across Maharashtra, combining radiology, pathology, wellness, and genomics. This initiative aims to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, expanding healthcare accessibility and infrastructure throughout the state in the coming years.

Updated: 21-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:21 IST
Neuberg Diagnostics, a prominent name in diagnostic services, has announced a strategic joint venture with Maharashtra-based Star Imaging to enhance integrated healthcare services in the state.

The collaboration targets the unification of diagnostic modalities like radiology and pathology, traditionally managed separately, into a comprehensive service model. This approach promises to streamline operations, boosting diagnostic accuracy and speed, according to a press release by Neuberg Diagnostics.

Chairman of Neuberg Diagnostics, GSK Velu, emphasized the mission to democratize world-class diagnostic services across Maharashtra, outlining plans to establish new centers in key cities over the next two years. Star Imaging's Director, Ashish Atre, highlighted the venture's importance in advancing diagnostic accessibility and improving patient outcomes through coordinated efforts.

