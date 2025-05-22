U.S. Stocks Slide as Treasury Yields Surge Amid Tax Cut Concerns

U.S. stocks took a tumble on Wednesday, driven by a rise in Treasury yields as investors considered the implications of President Donald Trump's tax-cut proposal on the federal debt.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended recent losses, influenced by long-term Treasury yields climbing after the Treasury's $16 billion bond sale. Concerns over debt increase were compounded by Republican-led Congressional budget cut discussions, including potential impacts on Medicaid.

With analysts estimating the Republican tax bill could significantly swell national debt, markets reacted accordingly. Despite Alphabet's gains, most sectors, including healthcare and financials, experienced declines. Notably, UnitedHealth and Target faced notable drops after various concerning reports.

