Odisha Monitors Fresh COVID-19 Case Amid Mild Strains

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Odisha, marking the first such occurrence in over two-and-a-half years. The patient, who has existing health conditions, is in stable condition, according to a senior government official.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary S Aswathy stated that the patient's stable condition is reassuring, but the presence of multiple comorbidities is a concern. Despite ongoing monitoring by health authorities, no formal advisory on COVID-19 transmission has been issued by either the Union government or the National Centre for Disease Control.

While sporadic COVID-19 cases with mild strains continue to appear across India, the risk of severe outbreaks remains low. The Odisha Health Department is staying vigilant, awaiting guidance from national health authorities to take further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)