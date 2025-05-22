Left Menu

Odisha Monitors Fresh COVID-19 Case Amid Mild Strains

After a two-and-a-half-year gap, a COVID-19 case has emerged in Odisha. The patient, stable but with comorbidities, is under surveillance. Although no advisories have been released, the state's health authority continues to monitor the situation as mild strains are found in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:03 IST
Odisha Monitors Fresh COVID-19 Case Amid Mild Strains
  • Country:
  • India

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Odisha, marking the first such occurrence in over two-and-a-half years. The patient, who has existing health conditions, is in stable condition, according to a senior government official.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary S Aswathy stated that the patient's stable condition is reassuring, but the presence of multiple comorbidities is a concern. Despite ongoing monitoring by health authorities, no formal advisory on COVID-19 transmission has been issued by either the Union government or the National Centre for Disease Control.

While sporadic COVID-19 cases with mild strains continue to appear across India, the risk of severe outbreaks remains low. The Odisha Health Department is staying vigilant, awaiting guidance from national health authorities to take further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025