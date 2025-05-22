College Land Transformed: Agriculture Plot Becomes New District Hospital Site
A 10-acre plot from the College of Agriculture in Latur has been transferred to the health department for a district hospital. The transaction was facilitated by the state revenue department, with a compensation of approximately Rs 3.3 crore. District Civil Surgeon Dr. Pradeep Dhele took official possession.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The College of Agriculture in Latur has relinquished a 10-acre plot, now earmarked for a district hospital under the jurisdiction of the health department, according to official sources.
The transfer of land was coordinated by the state revenue department, an insider revealed, confirming the strategic development amid local infrastructure plans.
With a compensation of Rs 3,32,68,650, previously approved in the state's budget session, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Pradeep Dhele has acquired formal ownership. The site is expected to aid in expanding healthcare facilities in Maharana Pratap Nagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Land Acquisition Compensation: Supreme Court Advocates for Equity and Justice
Compensation Announced for Victims of Shelling in Jammu & Kashmir
Telangana CM Announces Compensation for Fallen Greyhounds
Historic Rs 2.2 Crore Compensation Marks Record-Breaking Settlement in Thane Lok Adalat
Tribunal Awards Compensation to Family Injured in Highway Crash