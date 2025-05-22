College Land Transformed: Agriculture Plot Becomes New District Hospital Site

The College of Agriculture in Latur has relinquished a 10-acre plot, now earmarked for a district hospital under the jurisdiction of the health department, according to official sources.

The transfer of land was coordinated by the state revenue department, an insider revealed, confirming the strategic development amid local infrastructure plans.

With a compensation of Rs 3,32,68,650, previously approved in the state's budget session, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Pradeep Dhele has acquired formal ownership. The site is expected to aid in expanding healthcare facilities in Maharana Pratap Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)