Glimpse of Hope: GLP-1 Drugs Could Cut Obesity-Related Cancer Risks

GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may lower the risk of obesity-related cancers, particularly colorectal cancer, among type 2 diabetes patients. A study with over 85,000 participants showed a modest reduction in cancer cases and mortality among those using GLP-1 drugs compared to DPP-4 inhibitors. Further research is essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

GLP-1 drugs, commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes, may reduce the risk of obesity-related cancers, especially colorectal cancer, according to recent data.

A study involving over 85,000 individuals revealed a slight decrease in the incidence of such cancers among those treated with GLP-1 drugs compared to DPP-4 inhibitors.

While results show promise, researchers emphasize the need for more studies to establish a causal link conclusively.

