Glimpse of Hope: GLP-1 Drugs Could Cut Obesity-Related Cancer Risks

GLP-1 drugs, commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes, may reduce the risk of obesity-related cancers, especially colorectal cancer, according to recent data.

A study involving over 85,000 individuals revealed a slight decrease in the incidence of such cancers among those treated with GLP-1 drugs compared to DPP-4 inhibitors.

While results show promise, researchers emphasize the need for more studies to establish a causal link conclusively.

