Glimpse of Hope: GLP-1 Drugs Could Cut Obesity-Related Cancer Risks
GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may lower the risk of obesity-related cancers, particularly colorectal cancer, among type 2 diabetes patients. A study with over 85,000 participants showed a modest reduction in cancer cases and mortality among those using GLP-1 drugs compared to DPP-4 inhibitors. Further research is essential.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:58 IST
GLP-1 drugs, commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes, may reduce the risk of obesity-related cancers, especially colorectal cancer, according to recent data.
A study involving over 85,000 individuals revealed a slight decrease in the incidence of such cancers among those treated with GLP-1 drugs compared to DPP-4 inhibitors.
While results show promise, researchers emphasize the need for more studies to establish a causal link conclusively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Academia's Pivotal Role in Nuclear Research: A Vision for Energy Security
AI outperforms humans in writing research proposals
Leadership Shake-Up at Novo Nordisk Amid Obesity Drug Market Pressures
Novo Nordisk CEO Steps Down Amid Competitive Pressures