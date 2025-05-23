Left Menu

Struggling to Survive: Malnutrition and Health Crisis in Gaza

In Gaza, children like 2-year-old Mayar face a severe health crisis amid an ongoing blockade and military conflict. With limited access to vital supplies, malnutrition is rampant, leading to desperate situations for countless families. Despite limited aid, U.N. agencies warn that thousands remain under threat of starvation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 23-05-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 06:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid the turbulent backdrop of Gaza's ongoing conflict, 2-year-old Mayar's fragile condition highlights a growing health crisis. Pulling a shirt over her daughter's protruding ribs, Asmaa al-Arja watches as Mayar struggles with celiac disease, malnutrition, and inadequate access to essential supplies.

Despite Israel's recent easing of its blockade, only minimal aid reaches the embattled enclave, leaving thousands like Mayar in perilous situations. U.N. children's agencies report over 9,000 malnourished children treated this year alone, raising dire concerns for the upcoming months.

The situation is compounded by Israel's allegations against Hamas for manipulating aid distribution and the breakdown of law and order, complicating relief efforts. As health staff battle diminishing resources, the humanitarian crisis looms dangerously close to a famine scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

