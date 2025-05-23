Tackling Childhood Obesity: Maharashtra's Initiative

The rising incidence of obesity among children in Maharashtra has prompted the state government to strengthen preventive measures, as emphasized by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.

Speaking at a function, Abitkar noted the worrying trend, attributing it to lifestyle changes, fast food, and diminished physical activity. He urged parents to be proactive.

Initiatives to combat childhood obesity involve screening camps, awareness campaigns, and programs promoting nutrition and exercise. The state is focusing on enhancing these efforts to curb the growing health issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)