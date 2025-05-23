Left Menu

Tackling Childhood Obesity: Maharashtra's Initiative

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar addresses rising childhood obesity, highlighting lifestyle changes, junk food consumption, and reduced outdoor activity as key factors. The state's health department intensifies efforts with screening camps and awareness campaigns aimed at prevention. Initiatives also include parental education, nutrition guidance, and exercise programs.

The rising incidence of obesity among children in Maharashtra has prompted the state government to strengthen preventive measures, as emphasized by Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.

Speaking at a function, Abitkar noted the worrying trend, attributing it to lifestyle changes, fast food, and diminished physical activity. He urged parents to be proactive.

Initiatives to combat childhood obesity involve screening camps, awareness campaigns, and programs promoting nutrition and exercise. The state is focusing on enhancing these efforts to curb the growing health issue.

