Outrage Erupts Over Open-Sky Delivery at Ballia Clinic

In a startling incident at the Sonbarsa Community Health Centre in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a woman gave birth outside under the open sky, triggering widespread outrage and an immediate investigation by health authorities.

A video showing the woman delivering her baby near the hospital gate, instead of in the designated delivery room, has gone viral on social media, amplifying public anger.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjeev Verma confirmed that the incident occurred early Friday when the woman arrived by ambulance but was left outside by the driver. A three-member team led by Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vijay Yadav is tasked with investigating the incident swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)