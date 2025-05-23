Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Open-Sky Delivery at Ballia Clinic

A shocking incident occurred at a Ballia health center, where a woman gave birth outside. A video of this has gone viral, prompting an urgent investigation by health authorities. The incident has sparked online outrage, underscoring serious concerns about healthcare practices in the area.

23-05-2025
In a startling incident at the Sonbarsa Community Health Centre in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a woman gave birth outside under the open sky, triggering widespread outrage and an immediate investigation by health authorities.

A video showing the woman delivering her baby near the hospital gate, instead of in the designated delivery room, has gone viral on social media, amplifying public anger.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjeev Verma confirmed that the incident occurred early Friday when the woman arrived by ambulance but was left outside by the driver. A three-member team led by Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vijay Yadav is tasked with investigating the incident swiftly.

