Thane City's Swift Response to Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Thane city has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases, with ten new infections reported over the last three days, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The affected individuals are experiencing mild symptoms and are self-isolating at home, according to a statement from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed hospitals to remain alert, while a high-level meeting assessed health system readiness. Authorities assure citizens that the situation is under control with ample supplies and testing facilities available.

