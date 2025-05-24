Thane City's Swift Response to Fresh COVID-19 Cases
Thane city has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases over three days. The Thane Municipal Corporation assures the public of full preparedness, with patients showing mild symptoms and recovering at home. Hospitals remain vigilant, and a dedicated hospital ward is ready should hospitalization be needed.
Thane | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:32 IST
India
- India
Thane city has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases, with ten new infections reported over the last three days, officials confirmed on Saturday.
The affected individuals are experiencing mild symptoms and are self-isolating at home, according to a statement from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed hospitals to remain alert, while a high-level meeting assessed health system readiness. Authorities assure citizens that the situation is under control with ample supplies and testing facilities available.
