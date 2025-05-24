Left Menu

New COVID-19 Variants Pose Rising Concern in India

Two new COVID-19 variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, have emerged in India, with one and four cases detected respectively. The WHO marks them as Variants Under Monitoring. Predominantly JN.1 variant is prevalent. Some regions report localized increases despite low nationwide Covid cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 12:49 IST
New COVID-19 Variants Pose Rising Concern in India
  • Country:
  • India

India is witnessing the emergence of two new COVID-19 variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, according to the latest data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). So far, one case of NB.1.8.1 was reported in Tamil Nadu, while four instances of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) currently classifies these variants as Variants Under Monitoring, their prevalence is reportedly driving an uptick in COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia, including China. Within India, JN.1 remains the dominant variant, accounting for over half of the samples tested.

Despite a nationwide total of just 257 active cases, localized spikes have caused alarm. Notably, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bengaluru have reported new cases, with Kerala experiencing the most substantial increase, registering 273 cases in May alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025