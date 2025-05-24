New COVID-19 Variants Pose Rising Concern in India

India is witnessing the emergence of two new COVID-19 variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, according to the latest data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). So far, one case of NB.1.8.1 was reported in Tamil Nadu, while four instances of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) currently classifies these variants as Variants Under Monitoring, their prevalence is reportedly driving an uptick in COVID-19 cases in parts of Asia, including China. Within India, JN.1 remains the dominant variant, accounting for over half of the samples tested.

Despite a nationwide total of just 257 active cases, localized spikes have caused alarm. Notably, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bengaluru have reported new cases, with Kerala experiencing the most substantial increase, registering 273 cases in May alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)