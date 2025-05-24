Thane Reports New COVID-19 Cases Amidst Tragedy

A tragic loss struck Thane as a COVID-19 patient succumbed to the disease amidst a rise in new cases, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed on Saturday.

Among 18 active cases, only one patient is currently hospitalized while the rest are stable and in home isolation. A young man, 21, with severe diabetes, died at the TMC's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital after developing complications.

The hospital has established a 19-bed COVID-19 ward, with RT-PCR testing facilities at hand. Officials assure the availability of medicines and testing kits, urging citizens not to panic in this ongoing health crisis.