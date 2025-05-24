Left Menu

Thane Reports New COVID-19 Cases Amidst Tragedy

Thane Municipal Corporation reported a COVID-19-related death along with eight new cases. A 21-year-old diabetic man succumbed to comorbidities. Seventeen patients remain in home isolation, with one in hospital. The city ensures sufficient medical supplies and urges the public to remain calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic loss struck Thane as a COVID-19 patient succumbed to the disease amidst a rise in new cases, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed on Saturday.

Among 18 active cases, only one patient is currently hospitalized while the rest are stable and in home isolation. A young man, 21, with severe diabetes, died at the TMC's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital after developing complications.

The hospital has established a 19-bed COVID-19 ward, with RT-PCR testing facilities at hand. Officials assure the availability of medicines and testing kits, urging citizens not to panic in this ongoing health crisis.

