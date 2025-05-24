Germany Contemplates Military Conscription Amidst Recruitment Challenges
Germany is considering reinstating military conscription if it fails to recruit enough volunteers to meet NATO obligations. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius highlighted the need for 100,000 additional soldiers to bolster the military strength following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The possibility of compulsory service is being discussed.
Germany is contemplating the reintroduction of military conscription due to challenges in recruiting sufficient volunteers for its armed forces. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius mentioned this possibility in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing the need to bolster military strength after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
With a requirement for an additional 100,000 soldiers, Germany's Conservatives, leading a coalition alongside the Social Democrats, have increased military spending. They have shown openness to reinstating compulsory service, which was previously abandoned in 2011, if volunteer commitments fall short.
Pistorius noted the initial focus is on voluntary service. However, should there be more capacity than volunteer registrations, conscription may be enforced, potentially as early as January 2026. Andreas Henne of Germany's Homeland Security Division supports accelerated recruitment drives.