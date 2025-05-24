Germany Contemplates Military Conscription Amidst Recruitment Challenges

Germany is contemplating the reintroduction of military conscription due to challenges in recruiting sufficient volunteers for its armed forces. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius mentioned this possibility in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing the need to bolster military strength after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

With a requirement for an additional 100,000 soldiers, Germany's Conservatives, leading a coalition alongside the Social Democrats, have increased military spending. They have shown openness to reinstating compulsory service, which was previously abandoned in 2011, if volunteer commitments fall short.

Pistorius noted the initial focus is on voluntary service. However, should there be more capacity than volunteer registrations, conscription may be enforced, potentially as early as January 2026. Andreas Henne of Germany's Homeland Security Division supports accelerated recruitment drives.