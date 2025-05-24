Haiti HIV Crisis: Facing Stigma Amid Medication Shortages

The HIV crisis in Haiti is escalating, exacerbated by severe medication shortages following reductions in U.S. aid. Recently, activists, including those living with HIV, marched courageously through Haiti's capital to bring awareness to the critical situation they face daily.

The protesters highlighted the dire impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's cutbacks, which have forced several clinics to shut down and left many people at risk as they struggle without essential HIV medication. Despite societal stigma, these demonstrations have shown a unified call for help.

Experts fear the shortage will lead to more infections, as preventive measures have fallen aside and the social environment in Haiti, marked by gang violence and poverty, complicates access and safety. Without action, HIV patients could suffer immensely due to their reliance on life-saving drugs.