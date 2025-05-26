Tragic Mix-Up: Woman Consumes Disinfectant Mistaken For Cough Syrup
A 63-year-old woman from Thane, Maharashtra, died after accidentally consuming a disinfectant mistaking it for cough syrup. The incident occurred on April 23, and despite being hospitalized, her condition worsened, leading to her death. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.
A 63-year-old woman tragically passed away after ingesting disinfectant, mistaking it for cough syrup, in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials announced Monday.
Identified as Usha Ghosalkar, the woman died in her home in Nilje village, Dombivli East, on Saturday, following a month-long struggle with health complications arising from the incident.
Authorities reported that Ghosalkar mistakenly consumed a toilet cleaning liquid on the night of April 23, leading to severe health deterioration. Despite receiving hospital treatment until May 6, she succumbed shortly after being discharged. An investigation is ongoing after registering her death as accidental.
