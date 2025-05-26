Groundbreaking 11-Hour Dual Surgery: A Lifeline for Bangladesh Woman

A 72-year-old Bangladeshi woman, facing grave health challenges, received an innovative dual surgical treatment at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Okhla. The complex 11-hour procedure successfully addressed her severe cardiac issues alongside advanced stage 3 breast cancer.

Jahanara Beggum was admitted in critical condition, suffering from severe fatigue, breathlessness, and a bleeding breast wound. Detailed medical examination revealed critical artery blockages and an ulcerated breast tumour.

The medical team, led by Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, chose a robot-assisted heart bypass approach, minimizing trauma. Following this, the oncology team performed a radical mastectomy. The patient has now been discharged after a steady recovery.