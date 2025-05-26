Left Menu

Groundbreaking 11-Hour Dual Surgery: A Lifeline for Bangladesh Woman

A 72-year-old woman from Bangladesh underwent a pioneering 11-hour combined procedure at Fortis Escorts Hospital. The surgery, involving robot-assisted heart bypass and cancerous tissue removal, was a strategic move to address her severe cardiac complications and advanced stage 3 breast cancer. She was discharged after a 12-day recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:38 IST
Groundbreaking 11-Hour Dual Surgery: A Lifeline for Bangladesh Woman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 72-year-old Bangladeshi woman, facing grave health challenges, received an innovative dual surgical treatment at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Okhla. The complex 11-hour procedure successfully addressed her severe cardiac issues alongside advanced stage 3 breast cancer.

Jahanara Beggum was admitted in critical condition, suffering from severe fatigue, breathlessness, and a bleeding breast wound. Detailed medical examination revealed critical artery blockages and an ulcerated breast tumour.

The medical team, led by Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, chose a robot-assisted heart bypass approach, minimizing trauma. Following this, the oncology team performed a radical mastectomy. The patient has now been discharged after a steady recovery.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025