Dual Battle: TB Patient Succumbs While Battling COVID-19

A 26-year-old man, who was being treated for tuberculosis and recently tested positive for COVID-19, has died. He had been receiving TB treatment for two months before testing positive. The state's officials reported a total of eight new COVID-19 cases, including cases in Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Udaipur.

Jaipur | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:01 IST
A 26-year-old man undergoing treatment for tuberculosis has died, having tested positive for COVID-19 just two days prior, health officials announced on Monday. The man, who had been under treatment for TB for two months, passed away on Sunday after contracting the virus on Saturday.

On the same day, health authorities reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the state. These included four cases in Jodhpur, three in Jaipur, and one case in Udaipur, according to state officials.

The dual health crisis highlights the ongoing challenges in managing both tuberculosis and COVID-19 in the region, as healthcare systems continue to battle the overlapping burdens of infectious diseases.

